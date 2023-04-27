Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 104 Union Meeting - May 31 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 17, 2023

COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
 LOCAL: 104
 DATE: Wednesday May 31st, 2023
TIME: General Meeting 6:00-8:00pm
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A St, Langley TWP & Via Zoom Link

Agenda

  1. Local 104 report - Chair
  2. SPSC Hours of work grievance update
  3. Supplemental leave update
  4. Forced overtime ACCW, SPSC
  5. Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Surrey court Vice Chair update
  6. Facial hair/mask requirements
  7. Grievances LR Issues

 
In Solidarity,

Ira Kibbe, Local 104 Chair
Danni Vander Voort, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



