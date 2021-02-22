Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 104 Update - BCGEU

Local 104 Update - BCGEU

Published on February 22, 2021

It is with deep regret that I am announcing the resignation of Brandon Cox from his position as the Chair of Local 104. Throughout his terms as Chair, Brandon was instrumental in the fight for workers' rights and welfare. His dedication to the membership and ability to inspire others was unmatched. On behalf of the membership, I would like to wish Brandon all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his hard work. He will be deeply missed.

In the interim, until local elections are held in 2022, I have been appointed to act as Chair of Local 104.

In solidarity,

Ira Kibbe
Chair Local 104 (Interim) 



UWU/MoveUP