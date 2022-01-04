Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1202 Nomination for Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1202 Nomination for Local Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 14, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
 

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (3)
  • Equity & Diversity Worker Member at Large
  • Young Worker Member at Large

 
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
 

The deadline for nominations is:  5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022.

 
If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

 
In solidarity
 
Leslie Schulze
Local 1202 Chairperson
 
Doreen Smith
BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here


UWU/MoveUP