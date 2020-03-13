Before the close of the convention delegate nominations at your general membership meeting held on March 10, 2020 your local received two nomination for convention delegates. Your local is entitled to 3 convention delegates and your Local Chairperson, Leslie Schulze will attend by right as per the BCGEU Constitution and Bylaws. The local was seeking 2 additional convention delegates.

Dan Cloutier and Sheri Park are appointed the local's convention delegates.

The local made a call for further nominations to fill the alternate delegate and Ross Owens was appointed as the local's alternate delegate. If for any reason any of your convention delegates are unable to attend then the alternate delegate will attend for your local.

