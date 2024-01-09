Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Member at Large - 1 position



The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 by 4:30p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Elkabbany

Local 1203 Chairperson



Romeena Sidhu

BCGEU Staff Representative





Download a PDF of this notice





Download a PDF of the BCGEU Nomination Form (Member at Large)





Download a PDF of the Roles & Responsibilities for Local Executive