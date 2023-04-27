Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Member at Large 1 position
- Young Worker 1 position
The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.
The deadline for nominations is: Monday, July 10, 2023 by 4:30p.m.
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
In solidarity,
Romeena Sidhu
BCGEU Staff Representative
Jennifer Elkabbany
Local 1203 Chairperson
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form (Member at Large) here
Download PDF of nomination form (Young Worker) here
Download roles & responsibilities for Local Executive here
