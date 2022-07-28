Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1203 Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1203 Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 28, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1203 Executive:
 
The following position has been acclaimed: 

  • Member-at-Large (Young Worker – Age 29 & Under)

Congratulations to Millie Zhu for joining the Local 1203 Executive.

 
In solidarity
 
Matt Damario, Local 1203 Chairperson
Shane Rush, BCGEU Staff Representative
 
 


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP