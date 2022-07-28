We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1203 Executive:
The following position has been acclaimed:
- Member-at-Large (Young Worker – Age 29 & Under)
Congratulations to Millie Zhu for joining the Local 1203 Executive.
In solidarity
Matt Damario, Local 1203 Chairperson
Shane Rush, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.