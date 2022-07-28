We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1203 Executive:



The following position has been acclaimed:

Member-at-Large (Young Worker – Age 29 & Under)

Congratulations to Millie Zhu for joining the Local 1203 Executive.





In solidarity



Matt Damario, Local 1203 Chairperson

Shane Rush, BCGEU Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP