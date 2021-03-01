Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of the Attorney General located at 13450 102 Ave in Surrey.



The union trains new stewards.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.





The deadline for nominations is March 10, 2021 by 5 p.m.



The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than March 10, 2021 by 5 p.m.



If more than one person is nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity



DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund

L1204 Chair Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP