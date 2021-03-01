Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Local 1204 members with the Ministry of Attorney General located at 13450 102 Ave, Surrey - Steward nominations - BCGEU
Local 1204 members with the Ministry of Attorney General located at 13450 102 Ave, Surrey - Steward nominations - BCGEU
Published on March 01, 2021
Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of the Attorney General located at 13450 102 Ave in Surrey.
The union trains new stewards.
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.
The deadline for nominations is March 10, 2021 by 5 p.m.
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than March 10, 2021 by 5 p.m.
If more than one person is nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity
DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund L1204 Chair Staff Representative