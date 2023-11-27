The election of the Bargaining Committee members closed on November 23, 2023, at 4 pm and we are pleased to announce that the following are your newly elected Bargaining Committee members:

Les Dornbierer

Erin Johnson

Treena Martin

Please join the Union in congratulating them on their new roles!

We also want to thank all the candidates who were nominated and the members who participated in the election process.

Thank you to all those who submitted the bargaining surveys. We will summarize all your responses to identify your priorities for the upcoming bargaining now that the committee is in place.

Kindly update your contact information through the BCGEU Member Portal to ensure that you will be receiving bargaining updates in a timely manner at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP