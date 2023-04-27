Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 1704 Members at IDEXX Reference Laboratories LTD - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on October 31, 2023
Nominations for your bargaining committee closed on Friday, October 20th. Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee for Idexx Reference Laboratories LTD:
Trever Garrett
Kerry Davies
Sima Soltaninasab
The Committee have acclaimed Trever Garrett to the position of bargaining committee chair. Please watch your email for updates as we go through the bargaining process. If you or a colleague have not received this bulletin, please visit the member portal by clicking here and update your contact information.
