Nominations for your bargaining committee closed on Friday, October 20th. Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee for Idexx Reference Laboratories LTD:

Trever Garrett

Kerry Davies

Sima Soltaninasab

The Committee have acclaimed Trever Garrett to the position of bargaining committee chair. Please watch your email for updates as we go through the bargaining process. If you or a colleague have not received this bulletin, please visit the member portal by clicking here and update your contact information.



In solidarity,



Brittney Janecki Aiden Feizi

Staff Representative Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here