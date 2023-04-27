Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 31, 2023

Nominations for your bargaining committee closed on Friday, October 20th. Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed Bargaining Committee for Idexx Reference Laboratories LTD:

 

  • Trever Garrett
  • Kerry Davies
  • Sima Soltaninasab

 

The Committee have acclaimed Trever Garrett to the position of bargaining committee chair. Please watch your email for updates as we go through the bargaining process. If you or a colleague have not received this bulletin, please visit the member portal by clicking here and update your contact information.

 
In solidarity,

Brittney Janecki              Aiden Feizi
Staff Representative       Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



