Published on April 12, 2021

Voting closed April 10, 2021 for election of Local 1710 Chair.

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming your new Local 1710 Chair!

Naomi Gallant

Voting results are as follows:

Naomi Gallant                  31 
Jocelyn Vandenheuvel     28 
Suzanne Langdon           20 

VOTER SUMMARY
Total        79

Abstain     0 

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In Solidarity,   
BCGEU Peace River Area Office

Download PDF of notice here.



