We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 2002 Executive. All nominees were acclaimed.

Thierry Rouget, Chairperson

Chris Walker, 1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Dean Fenn, 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Brandie Frawley, Member-at-Large

Shawn McKay, Member-at-Large

Kevin Telfer, Member-at-Large

Alec Patterson, Member-at-Large (Young Worker)



The local still has vacancies for the following positions:

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (x2)



If you are interested, please contact Thierry Rouget at [email protected].



In solidarity



Hilary Andow

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





