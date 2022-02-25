We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 2002 Executive. All nominees were acclaimed.
- Thierry Rouget, Chairperson
- Chris Walker, 1st Vice Chairperson
- Dean Fenn, 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Brandie Frawley, Member-at-Large
- Shawn McKay, Member-at-Large
- Kevin Telfer, Member-at-Large
- Alec Patterson, Member-at-Large (Young Worker)
The local still has vacancies for the following positions:
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large (x2)
If you are interested, please contact Thierry Rouget at [email protected].
