Local 2002 Executive election results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 28, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 2002 Executive. All nominees were acclaimed.

  • Thierry Rouget, Chairperson
  • Chris Walker, 1st Vice Chairperson
  • Dean Fenn, 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Brandie Frawley, Member-at-Large
  • Shawn McKay, Member-at-Large
  • Kevin Telfer, Member-at-Large
  • Alec Patterson, Member-at-Large (Young Worker) 


The local still has vacancies for the following positions:

  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large (x2)

 
If you are interested, please contact Thierry Rouget at [email protected].
 
In solidarity
 
Hilary Andow
Staff Representative

