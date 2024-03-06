We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 2003 convention delegates and alternates.
The following members were elected:
- Sebastian Kallos (Local Chairperson)
- Daniel Mills
- Jesse Miller
The alternate delegates are:
- Adam Kral
- Peter McCartney
Congratulations to all convention delegates!
Thank you to everyone who participated in this process.
In solidarity,
Oliver Rohlfs
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
