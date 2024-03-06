Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 2003 - Convention Delegate nomination results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 2003 - Convention Delegate nomination results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 06, 2024

We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 2003 convention delegates and alternates.

The following members were elected:

  1. Sebastian Kallos (Local Chairperson)
  2. Daniel Mills
  3. Jesse Miller

The alternate delegates are:

  1. Adam Kral
  2. Peter McCartney

Congratulations to all convention delegates!

Thank you to everyone who participated in this process.


In solidarity,

Oliver Rohlfs
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 


UWU/MoveUP