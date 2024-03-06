We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 2003 convention delegates and alternates.

The following members were elected:

Sebastian Kallos (Local Chairperson) Daniel Mills Jesse Miller

The alternate delegates are:

Adam Kral Peter McCartney

Congratulations to all convention delegates!

Thank you to everyone who participated in this process.







In solidarity,

Oliver Rohlfs

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





