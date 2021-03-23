Thank you to all who attended the March 8, 2021, Local 2003 Delegate Nomination meeting and to those who submitted their delegate nomination forms.

Please help us in congratulating the following Local 2003 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:

Jackie Pierre

Kevin Harding

Colette Fauchon

In addition, the following member will act as the Local 2003 Alternate:

Peter McCartney

The Delegates above will represent the Local 2003 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.

In solidarity,

Hilary Andow

Staff Representative



Jackie Pierre

Local 2003 Chair

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP