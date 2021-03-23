Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Local 2003 - Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU
Local 2003 - Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU
Published on March 23, 2021
Thank you to all who attended the March 8, 2021, Local 2003 Delegate Nomination meeting and to those who submitted their delegate nomination forms.
Please help us in congratulating the following Local 2003 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:
Jackie Pierre
Kevin Harding
Colette Fauchon
In addition, the following member will act as the Local 2003 Alternate:
Peter McCartney
The Delegates above will represent the Local 2003 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.