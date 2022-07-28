Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 2004 Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 28, 2022

                     COMPONENT: Environmental, Technical, & Operational
                     LOCAL:            2004
                     DATE:              Wednesday, November 30, 2022
                     TIME:               6:00pm-9:00pm
*Revised*    PLACE:            Virtual
 
Due to the possible forecast of extreme weather conditions on Wednesday November 30th, the Local 2004 Meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The meeting will no longer be offered in person.
 
 Zoom:  Join Zoom Link (note if it does not open when clicking, copy and paste link into your browser)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82579142910?pwd=dlBuaTA1UWgxZS9lRUl5N3RIQVkzQT09
Meeting ID: 825 7914 2910
Passcode: 998253
One tap mobile
+15873281099,,82579142910# Canada
+16132093054,,82579142910# Canada
 
AGENDA
 
  • 19th Main and ETO Component Agreement
  • CVSE Officer Safety 
  • OH&S- sites that need OH&S Committees
  • Other Local Business 



