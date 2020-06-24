Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at large (3 Positions)

The term will end January 2022. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, July 8, 2020 by 5 p.m.



The nomination form (attached) must be used, and please ensure you indicate which of the positions you are nominating the person for. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y, no later than Wednesday, July 8, 2020 by 5:00 p.m .



In an effort to use less paper and be more earth-friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark for which position you are being nominated.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





In solidarity



Rob Davis Anthony Davies

L2004 Chair Staff Representative







