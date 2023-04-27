Local 2010 - Members at BC Energy Regulator - Worksite Visits

We are incredibly excited to announce BCGEU Treasurer Paul Finch will be in Fort St John on Thursday August 10, 2023 and would love the opportunity to meet you and answer any questions you may have. He will be attending the Fort St John worksite along with Local 2010 Chair Drew Ferreira at the time noted below:



11:30 -12:00 - Building tour



12:00 – 1:00 - Hybrid meeting with members to allow those working remotely to attend, room number will be sent out prior to the date.



If you wish to join virtually please contact Erin Hall @ [email protected] and the link will be sent to you!



If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]





Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP