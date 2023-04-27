We have recently become aware that excluded Managers at IDM have been being scheduled for open Support Worker shifts. We believe that this is your bargaining unit work and that it should be offered to union members before having to resort to Managers fill-in for those open shifts.



It is important that we protect your bargaining unit work and as such your Steward and Local 301 Member at Large, Taryn Cassidy has filed a grievance on behalf of all BCGEU members at IDM Youth Services alleging a violation of a section of the collective agreement called Memorandum of Agreement #8 – Re: Bargaining Unit Work.



We will be following the grievance procedures as listed in Article 9 of your collective agreement – please refer to that if you are curious about the process.



Our next step will be to hold a Step 2 meeting with management on August 9th.







We will be holding a Townhall Meeting to discuss the grievance on Friday, August 11th at noon. We hope you can attend .



If you have any questions please contact one of your Stewards.



In solidarity,

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member at Large and IDM Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



