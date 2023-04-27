Local 301 BBQ - August 13, 2023 at Saxe Point Park

Our Local 301 Executive would love to invite you to a BBQ to celebrate the amazing work done by many of us who work in Community Social Services.



It has been a great year for our local in which we have welcomed some new workplaces with amazing members and ratified some long-awaited collective agreements.



Please drop by anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for some hot food, cold drinks and good conversations! Family, loved ones and pets are welcome.

Please RSVP by Sunday, August 13th by clicking the link below: http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_-_bbq_saxe_point_park

In solidarity



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Brian Calderwood, Local 301 First Vice-Chairperson

John Manthorpe, Local 301 Second Vice-Chairperson

Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary

Marina Bazalitskaya, Local 301 Treasurer

Meghan Blackburn, Local 301 Member at Large

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member at Large

Mikala Kristensen, Local 301 Member at Large

Kaitlin Zeemel, Local 301 Equity Member

Natalie Baker, Local 301 Young Worker

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice





