Local 301 BBQ - August 13, 2023 at Saxe Point Park

Our Local 301 Executive would love to invite you to a BBQ to celebrate the amazing work done by many of us who work in Community Social Services.
It has been a great year for our local in which we have welcomed some new workplaces with amazing members and ratified some long-awaited collective agreements.
Please drop by anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for some hot food, cold drinks and good conversations! Family, loved ones and pets are welcome.
Please RSVP by Sunday, August 13th by clicking the link below: http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_-_bbq_saxe_point_park
In solidarity
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson
Brian Calderwood, Local 301 First Vice-Chairperson
John Manthorpe, Local 301 Second Vice-Chairperson
Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary
Marina Bazalitskaya, Local 301 Treasurer
Meghan Blackburn, Local 301 Member at Large
Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member at Large
Mikala Kristensen, Local 301 Member at Large
Kaitlin Zeemel, Local 301 Equity Member
Natalie Baker, Local 301 Young Worker
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
