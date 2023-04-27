Local 301 will be doing some worksite visits to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!



We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health & Safety Reps

Please note that these worksite visits are not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions, please reach out to one of your stewards.

In solidarity

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BGEU’s Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven’t logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup

Download PDF of bulletin here



