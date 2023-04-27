Now that you are members of the BCGEU, you are covered by the Community Social Services – General Services Collective Agreement. The agreement includes Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) #1 which spells out how we will negotiate what are considered “local issues” that are not included in the main agreement.



Local issues negotiations are to solidify unique working conditions only at your workplace such as hours of work, extended hour schedules, casual call-in procedure, client vacations, out of town assignments and other areas specific to your workplace. This is how we could enshrine the benefits you already have at your workplace.



This is very different from the collective agreement bargaining of your agreement, which is ratified by the membership and deals with workplace issues like wages, extended health benefits etc.



If you have any ideas that you would like to see implemented, please connect with one of your Stewards Alex Moismann or Timo Spingat.



Should we not reach an agreement on the local issues, we will enter mediation discussions to come to an agreement as per the language in MOA #1.



We will be sending you updates throughout the process.



If you want to know more about MOA #1 concerning local issues you can find it on page 73 of your agreement here General Services Collective Agreement.



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



