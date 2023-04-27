Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 303 - Steward & OH&S Networking Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 01, 2023

Join fellow Stewards and Occupational Health & Safety Reps and members of your Local Executive for an opportunity to ask questions about your collective agreement, get insight on problem solving workplace issues, and share your own experience.

The meeting will run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 via Zoom, please check your email for the zoom link. 

In Solidarity, 

Andii Stephens
Staff Representative

