Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 303 - Steward & OH&S Networking Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Local 303 - Steward & OH&S Networking Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 01, 2023
Join fellow Stewards and Occupational Health & Safety Reps and members of your Local Executive for an opportunity to ask questions about your collective agreement, get insight on problem solving workplace issues, and share your own experience. The meeting will run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 via Zoom, please check your email for the zoom link.
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs