Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 303 Members at Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Services Association - UPDATE: Election of Method for Paid Holidays for Part-Time Employees (Article 17.11) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 19, 2023
On June 13 and 16, 2023, BCGEU Members at Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Services Association voted on the Method for Paid Holidays for Part-time Employees (Article 17.11), that is, how part-time employees will receive holiday pay. The choice was to opt into a paid holiday bank based on 5.0% of your regular straight-time hours worked, OR alternatively, receive 5.0% of straight-time pay instead of day off with pay.
Members have voted to opt into a paid holiday bank based on 5.0% of regular straight-time hours worked.
Please note that the decision is final and cannot be reversed.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.