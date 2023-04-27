Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 303 Members at Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Services Association - UPDATE: Election of Method for Paid Holidays for Part-Time Employees (Article 17.11) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 303 Members at Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Services Association - UPDATE: Election of Method for Paid Holidays for Part-Time Employees (Article 17.11) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 19, 2023

On June 13 and 16, 2023, BCGEU Members at Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Services Association voted on the Method for Paid Holidays for Part-time Employees (Article 17.11), that is, how part-time employees will receive holiday pay. The choice was to opt into a paid holiday bank based on 5.0% of your regular straight-time hours worked, OR alternatively, receive 5.0% of straight-time pay instead of day off with pay.

Members have voted to opt into a paid holiday bank based on 5.0% of regular straight-time hours worked.

Please note that the decision is final and cannot be reversed.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at [email protected]


In solidarity,

Samuel Antoine

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP