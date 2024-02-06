Local 303 will have 29 seats at Convention.
At the close of nominations for on February 5th, only 16 delegates and 1 alternate had been nominated.
Therefore, as per the delegate election process, nominations are still being accepted. Delegate and alternate seats will be filled on a 'first come, first serve' basis. You must submit a completed nomination form. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 11th at noon.
In solidarity
Andrea Duncan
Local 303 Chair & CSS Vice-President
Alix Born
Staff Representative & Assistant Coordinator
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
