Local 303 will have 29 seats at Convention.

At the close of nominations for on February 5th, only 16 delegates and 1 alternate had been nominated.

Therefore, as per the delegate election process, nominations are still being accepted. Delegate and alternate seats will be filled on a 'first come, first serve' basis. You must submit a completed nomination form. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 11th at noon.

In solidarity

Andrea Duncan

Local 303 Chair & CSS Vice-President

Alix Born

Staff Representative & Assistant Coordinator





Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP