Local 303 Delegates To Convention – Unfilled Seats - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 06, 2024

Local 303 will have 29 seats at Convention.

At the close of nominations for on February 5th, only 16 delegates and 1 alternate had been nominated.

Therefore, as per the delegate election process, nominations are still being accepted. Delegate and alternate seats will be filled on a 'first come, first serve' basis. You must submit a completed nomination form. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 11th at noon.

In solidarity

Andrea Duncan
Local 303 Chair & CSS Vice-President

Alix Born
Staff Representative & Assistant Coordinator



Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



