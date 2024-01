COMPONENT: Health Services – Local 401 General Meeting

LOCAL: 401

DATE: Friday, January 19, 2024

TIME: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

PLACE: BCGEU Victoria Area Office

(Please use our back entrance at 588 Burnside)

AGENDA

Meet your local executive.

Q & A

Open discussion

In solidarity

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401 Chairperson

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative



