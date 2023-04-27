COMPONENT: 4 – Health Services

LOCAL: 403

DATE: Thursday, September 7, 2023

TIME: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office or via Zoom



On behalf of the Local 403 Executive, you are invited to attend the Local 403 meeting on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be in-person at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office, but you are also welcome to participate via Zoom (see link below).



*Please, only RSVP if you plan to attend in-person*

To RSVP, please click on this:



https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_403_general_meeting_hrgfkixoid8su0ubdwrlsw



Snacks and beverages will be provided for participants who RSVP for in-person attendance, but please advise of any dietary allergies when filling out the RSVP form.



AGENDA

Call to order Addition to Agenda/Adoption of Agenda Minutes from previous meeting Adoption of minutes Members/Staff reports/Worksite reports Up-coming events BCGEU Convention 2024 New Business TBD TBD Good and welfare Adjournment

If you wish to attend in person, the address is: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office, Suite 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4.



The office is kitty-corner from Renfrew Skytrain Station in the Broadway Tech complex. If you are travelling by car, please park on the street as the underground parkade is locked in the evenings. When you reach the office, please proceed to ground level (two floors up from street level) and down the hall to the BCGEU meeting rooms and press the intercom to be let in.



If you wish to attend via Zoom, please use the link below:



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://sfu.zoom.us/j/87117431197?pwd=UWwxVkFPQ2dLQUkvQVpoWWNWdWdmdz09



Dial by your location



+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 780 666 0144 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada



Meeting ID: 871 1743 1197

Password: 699566



BCGEU COVID PROTOCOLS:

Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.

Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.

Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you have any questions please contact Staff Representative, Katie Gravestock.



Again, to RSVP for the September 7, 2023 - Local 403 meeting, please register by clicking the following link:



http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_403_general_meeting_hrgfkixoid8su0ubdwrlsw



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Chairperson, Local 403

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



