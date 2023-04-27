Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 403 - Pain BC Society - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 403 - Pain BC Society - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 07, 2023

The Union is pleased to announce that Tristen Wybou (Local 403) has been elected as a Steward at your worksite, Pain BC Society.
 
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your new Collective Agreement, please feel free to contact your steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
 
Katie Gravestock
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP