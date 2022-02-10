Further to our bulletin dated February 9th with respect to the elections for the Local 404 Executive, the BCGEU has amended the balloting process to allow members who are working from home and unable to attend their worksite to easily participate in the voting process.



For members who are employed at the Independent Health, Lifelabs or Facilities worksites below, ballots will be available from your stewards or contacts at the worksite:



Worksite Worksite Lynwood Retirement Residence Langley Lions Housing Society Willow Retirement Community LifeLabs Elim Christian Care Society Cascade Lodge Westminster House The Royale Pacifica Fleetwood Villa The Royale Peninsula Sunwood Valleyhaven Retirement Community Whitecliff Well Being Services – Auburn, Guilford Seniors Village, Peace Portal, Rosemary Heights, White Rock Seniors Village Kinghaven Peardonville Housing Society Zion Park Manor Langley Lodge



Balloting will be open from 9:30 am, March 1, 2022 to 5:00 pm, March 24, 2022. The completed ballot packages must be returned and received at the BCGEU Headquarters by the deadline.



For all other Local 404 members (Health Science Professionals) an electronic vote will be conducted. You will receive an email on March 1st in which to cast your vote. Please note that the email address this link will be coming from is [email protected]. Please add this email to your safe lists so that it is not redirected to your junk folder. EVoting will close at 5:00 pm on March 24, 2022.



Any member that is unable to vote at the worksite please contact [email protected] with your personal email address to request an electronic ballot or with your mailing address to request a hard copy ballot. Please include Local 404 Elections in the subject line.



Additionally, please ensure we have the most up to date email address on file for you prior to March 1, 2022 to ensure a seamless delivery of your voting credentials. To update your email through the website portal, using your member ID, please go to www.bcgeu.ca or you may contact us directly.



Elections are for the following positions of the local 404 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:



Second Vice Chairperson – 1 position

Penny Hinchberger

Navdeep Mahanger

Member at Large – 3 positions

Prabjit Khaira

Arlyn Mariano

Almira Galvez

Verity Howarth

Kimberly Brown

Binny Sivia

Recording Secretary – 1 position

Suzanne Steffen

Verity Howarth





Once the election is completed, the EVoting has been tallied and the hard copy ballots have been counted, a bulletin will be sent advising members of your Local 404 executive.



Please feel free to call or email the Fraser Valley Area Office at 604-882-0111 or [email protected] if you have any questions.



Thank you for taking part in this very important process.



In solidarity



On behalf of Local 404,









Anthony Davies

Staff Representative







