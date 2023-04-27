Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 404 Chartwell Willow Retirement Community - Worksite Visit August 13th

Local 404 Chartwell Willow Retirement Community - Worksite Visit August 13th

Published on July 25, 2023

Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 13th from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. We will be in the Lunchroom Room, at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community at 12275 224th St, Maple Ridge.
 
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have


In Solidarity,
 
Roshni Singh                   Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair               Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP