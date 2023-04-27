Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 14, 2023

Your Local 404 Executive will be conducting a worksite visit on August 28th from 2:00pm-3:00pm. Look for the BCGEU RV parked at the back of the parking lot at Fleetwood Villa at 16028 83rd Avenue, Surrey.
 
Please come by and join us for snacks and refreshments! We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have


In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh                        Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair                    Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



