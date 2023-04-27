Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 404 Members at Rosemary Heights - Work Site Visit - September 10th at 9:30am - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on September 07, 2023
Your Local 404 Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on September 10th from 9:30am to 11:30am. We will be in the Lunchroom at Rosemary Heights located at 15240 34th Avenue, Surrey.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
