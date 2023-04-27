Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 404 Members at Rosemary Heights - Work Site Visit - September 10th at 9:30am - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 07, 2023

Your Local 404 Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on September 10th from 9:30am to 11:30am. We will be in the Lunchroom at Rosemary Heights located at 15240 34th Avenue, Surrey.

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have


In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair

Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP