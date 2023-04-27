Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 404 Peace Portal Seniors Village - Worksite Visit August 14th
Local 404 Peace Portal Seniors Village - Worksite Visit August 14th
Published on July 25, 2023
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 14th at 9:30am to 12pm. We will be in the Downstairs Boardroom, at Peace Portal Seniors Village at 15441 16th Avenue, Surrey.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh Kaja Ryzner Local 404 Chair Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.