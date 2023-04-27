Local 404 Peace Portal Seniors Village - Worksite Visit August 14th

Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 25, 2023

Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 14th at 9:30am to 12pm. We will be in the Downstairs Boardroom, at Peace Portal Seniors Village at 15441 16th Avenue, Surrey.
 
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

In Solidarity,
 
Roshni Singh                     Kaja Ryzner
Local 404 Chair                 Staff Representative

