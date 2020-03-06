Nominations are now open for the following vacant positions on the local executive:

Chair

1st Vice Chair

Member-At-Large (2 Positions)

The term is usually three years, this term started Spring of 2018. The term would be the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020

A nomination form is attached, please copy as required. Please ensure your form has signatures of nominee and nominator. Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed by the above noted deadline. Please send your nomination(s) using the information below:

Diane L Wood Union Centre

Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU

500 Quebec St, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Telephone: (250) 563-1116; Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772

Facsimile: (250) 562-9012; Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: Area11.PrinceGeorge@bcgeu.ca

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day (24 hours) of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here





