Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson
- First Vice-Chairperson
- Second Vice-Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large (2)
- Young Worker
The term is three years. Information on these roles is attached HERE
Deadline to send nominations is February 07, 2022 at 6:00pm
Nominations Close at the meeting: Via Zoom or in person at the Terrace BCGEU office
Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.
Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:
4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5
Fax: (250) 635-3588
Phone: (250) 635-9126
Email: [email protected]
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
You can attend the meeting in person at the Terrace Area Office or via zoom.
Pre-registry required with a maximum of 10 attendees in person.
Vaccine Passport required to attend in person
Please RSVP as soon as possible. Click here to register
http://events.bcgeu.ca/412_-_local_exec_nominations_meeting
