A Local 501 Convention Delegate meeting took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024.



Inadvertently at this meeting, an outdated process was referred to, which gave members of the Local the ability to request an electronic ballot to vote for a Convention Delegate up to 24 hours prior to the close of the election voting period. The new process is different in that it only allows a member to request an electronic ballot up to the close of the meeting.



To rectify this misinformation situation, Local 501 members will be given the ability to request an electronic ballot to vote for one (1) delegate and alternates to Convention up until Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 5 p.m.

We have five (5) members of Local 501 that have been nominated to be a Delegate to Convention; however, there is only one (1) spot available, so an election will occur. In addition to the one (1) delegate spot, we need four (4) alternates as well. The Convention Delegate election will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. and will close Friday, February 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. A separate communication document will be sent later regarding the election results.

Registration to Vote for a Delegate:

If you are interested in participating in the election of the Delegate and Alternates for your Local, you must request an electronic ballot by e-mailing Sandi Walmsley at [email protected] before Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 5 p.m.

A non-work email address is required to ensure you receive your ballot (many employer email systems have firewalls which prevent electronic ballots from reaching your inbox).

In solidarity,

Shannon Dudley

Local 501 Chairperson

Sheila Knight

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





