A recent bulletin was sent to all members regarding a call for nominations and election of delegates to the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention. If you wish to attend convention as a delegate, or participate in the election of delegates please refer to the Local Union meeting notice for details.

The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.

You do not have to attend the Convention as a delegate in order to be part of the process. You can also submit a resolution that may be submitted to convention for consideration by delegates. Resolutions may ask that the Union take a position on an important issue, implement a new policy or change the constitution or structure of the BCGEU.

If you are interested in submitting a new resolution for convention, please complete the attached resolution form and return it to Brittney Buss, Staff Representative, via email: [email protected] Resolutions will be accepted up to and including the date and time of the Local 503 delegate meeting on Sunday, February 28, at 7pm.

Please note: Resolutions submitted at last year's Delegate's meeting should be resubmitted in order to ensure they are not missed.

