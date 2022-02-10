Further to our bulletin dated December 8, 2021, we are providing a list of all current shop stewards in Local 503.
Thank you for your patience while acclaimed each position and connected with our new stewards.
Thank you once again to all nominators and nominees for participating in the process.
If you need to connect with a shop steward, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at
604-215-1499
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Work Location Code/Name
|
Work Location City
|
Danielle
|
Rochette
|
Cannabis 7049 Old Orchard (South Burnaby)
|
Burnaby
|
Michael
|
Iannantuoni
|
GLS 203 Old Orchard
|
Burnaby
|
Shawn
|
McLellan
|
GLS 217 North Burnaby
|
Burnaby
|
Yohan (Joe)
|
Kim
|
Lake City Dry Goods
|
Burnaby
|
Noah
|
Dettling
|
GLS 153 Como Lake Road
|
Coquitlam
|
Paula
|
Serrambana
|
GLS 153 Como Lake Road
|
Coquitlam
|
Jackie
|
Compston
|
GLS 080 Gibsons
|
Gibsons
|
Fayanne
|
Weatherill
|
GLS 93 Madeira Park
|
Madeira Park
|
Kellen
|
Tiveron
|
Cannabis 7042 New Westminster
|
New Westminster
|
Les
|
Mazacs
|
GLS 31 New West
|
New Westminster
|
Tommy
|
Abijero
|
GLS 152 Capilano Mall
|
North Vancouver
|
Nahid (Nadine)
|
Rakhshan-Ehsan
|
GLS 107 Westview
|
North Vancouver
|
Kelly
|
Hadden
|
GLS 133 Dollarton Village
|
North Vancouver
|
Aileen
|
Selfridge
|
GLS 196 Esplanade
|
North Vancouver
|
Morgan
|
Rosato
|
GLS 101 Pemberton
|
Pemberton
|
Mark
|
Paterson
|
Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing
|
Port Coquitlam
|
Ravi
|
Ramdharry
|
Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing
|
Port Coquitlam
|
Conal
|
Harris
|
GLS 163 Westwood Centre
|
Port Coquitlam
|
Ellen
|
Pastorek (until May)
|
GLS 89 Nicola Station
|
Port Coquitlam
|
Jake
|
Seed
|
GLS 89 Nicola Station
|
Port Coquitlam
|
Adam
|
Butler
|
GLS 205 Port Moody
|
Port Moody
|
Corinne
|
Wojtun
|
GLS 205 Port Moody
|
Port Moody
|
Traci
|
Mountain
|
Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT)
|
Richmond
|
Michael (Mike)
|
Simcoe
|
Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT)
|
Richmond
|
Rosanna
|
Servello
|
Cannabis 7055 Tsain-Ko Village
|
Sechelt
|
Deidre
|
Francis
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Justin
|
Henderson
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Roy
|
Kilby
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Mike
|
Sanchez
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Stephane
|
Theriault
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Bobbie
|
Unger
|
GLS 230 Sechelt
|
Sechelt
|
Dominica
|
Bortolotto
|
GLS 208 Squamish
|
Squamish
|
Alexander
|
Dabrowski
|
GLS 111 Commercial Dr
|
Vancouver
|
Samantha
|
McNaughton
|
GLS 112 Cardero
|
Vancouver
|
John
|
Tarasoff
|
GLS 112 Cardero
|
Vancouver
|
Alexander
|
Ignatchenko
|
GLS 113 Collingwood
|
Vancouver
|
Barry
|
Robertson
|
GLS 129 Alberni & Bute
|
Vancouver
|
Elmer
|
Vega
|
GLS 129 Alberni & Bute
|
Vancouver
|
Owen
|
Cameron
|
GLS 160 39th & Cambie
|
Vancouver
|
Megan
|
Cawood
|
GLS 160 39th & Cambie
|
Vancouver
|
Michael
|
Wong
|
GLS 160 39th & Cambie
|
Vancouver
|
Paul
|
Clarke
|
GLS 191 Yaletown
|
Vancouver
|
Mark
|
Christie
|
GLS 233 Robson Street
|
Vancouver
|
Marta
|
Gonzales
|
GLS 237 28th & Main
|
Vancouver
|
Patrick
|
Gillan
|
GLS 90 Jericho Village
|
Vancouver
|
Kian
|
Gray
|
GLS 94 Bute Street
|
Vancouver
|
Morgan
|
Rosato
|
GLS 179 Whistler Marketplace
|
Whistler
|
Morgan
|
Rosato
|
GLS 195 Whistler Creekside
|
Whistler
|
Don
|
Hauser
|
GLS 302 Whistler Village
|
Whistler
