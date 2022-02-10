Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 15, 2022

Further to our bulletin dated December 8, 2021, we are providing a list of all current shop stewards in Local 503.

Thank you for your patience while acclaimed each position and connected with our new stewards.

Thank you once again to all nominators and nominees for participating in the process.

If you need to connect with a shop steward, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at
604-215-1499

First Name

Last Name

Work Location Code/Name

Work Location City

Danielle

Rochette

Cannabis 7049 Old Orchard (South Burnaby)

Burnaby

Michael

Iannantuoni

GLS 203 Old Orchard

Burnaby

Shawn

McLellan

GLS 217 North Burnaby

Burnaby

Yohan (Joe)

Kim

Lake City Dry Goods

Burnaby

Noah

Dettling

GLS 153 Como Lake Road

Coquitlam

Paula

Serrambana

GLS 153 Como Lake Road

Coquitlam

Jackie

Compston

GLS 080 Gibsons

Gibsons

Fayanne

Weatherill

GLS 93 Madeira Park

Madeira Park

Kellen

Tiveron

Cannabis 7042 New Westminster

New Westminster

Les

Mazacs

GLS 31 New West

New Westminster

Tommy

Abijero

GLS 152 Capilano Mall

North Vancouver

Nahid (Nadine)

Rakhshan-Ehsan

GLS 107 Westview

North Vancouver

Kelly

Hadden

GLS 133 Dollarton Village

North Vancouver

Aileen

Selfridge

GLS 196 Esplanade

North Vancouver

Morgan

Rosato

GLS 101 Pemberton

Pemberton

Mark

Paterson

Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing

Port Coquitlam

Ravi

Ramdharry

Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing

Port Coquitlam

Conal

Harris

GLS 163 Westwood Centre

Port Coquitlam

Ellen

Pastorek (until May)

GLS 89 Nicola Station

Port Coquitlam

Jake

Seed

GLS 89 Nicola Station

Port Coquitlam

Adam

Butler

GLS 205 Port Moody

Port Moody

Corinne

Wojtun

GLS 205 Port Moody

Port Moody

Traci

Mountain

Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT)

Richmond

Michael (Mike)

Simcoe

Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT)

Richmond

Rosanna

Servello

Cannabis 7055 Tsain-Ko Village

Sechelt

Deidre

Francis

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Justin

Henderson

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Roy

Kilby

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Mike

Sanchez

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Stephane

Theriault

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Bobbie

Unger

GLS 230 Sechelt

Sechelt

Dominica

Bortolotto

GLS 208 Squamish

Squamish

Alexander

Dabrowski

GLS 111 Commercial Dr

Vancouver

Samantha

McNaughton

GLS 112 Cardero

Vancouver

John

Tarasoff

GLS 112 Cardero

Vancouver

Alexander

Ignatchenko

GLS 113 Collingwood

Vancouver

Barry

Robertson

GLS 129 Alberni & Bute

Vancouver

Elmer

Vega

GLS 129 Alberni & Bute

Vancouver

Owen

Cameron

GLS 160 39th & Cambie

Vancouver

Megan

Cawood

GLS 160 39th & Cambie

Vancouver

Michael

Wong

GLS 160 39th & Cambie

Vancouver

Paul

Clarke

GLS 191 Yaletown

Vancouver

Mark

Christie

GLS 233 Robson Street

Vancouver

Marta

Gonzales

GLS 237 28th & Main

Vancouver

Patrick

Gillan

GLS 90  Jericho Village

Vancouver

Kian

Gray

GLS 94  Bute Street

Vancouver

Morgan

Rosato

GLS 179 Whistler Marketplace

Whistler

Morgan

Rosato

GLS 195 Whistler Creekside

Whistler

Don

Hauser

GLS 302 Whistler Village

Whistler

 

Download PDF of notice here



