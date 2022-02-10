Further to our bulletin dated December 8, 2021, we are providing a list of all current shop stewards in Local 503.

Thank you for your patience while acclaimed each position and connected with our new stewards.



Thank you once again to all nominators and nominees for participating in the process.



If you need to connect with a shop steward, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at

604-215-1499





First Name Last Name Work Location Code/Name Work Location City Danielle Rochette Cannabis 7049 Old Orchard (South Burnaby) Burnaby Michael Iannantuoni GLS 203 Old Orchard Burnaby Shawn McLellan GLS 217 North Burnaby Burnaby Yohan (Joe) Kim Lake City Dry Goods Burnaby Noah Dettling GLS 153 Como Lake Road Coquitlam Paula Serrambana GLS 153 Como Lake Road Coquitlam Jackie Compston GLS 080 Gibsons Gibsons Fayanne Weatherill GLS 93 Madeira Park Madeira Park Kellen Tiveron Cannabis 7042 New Westminster New Westminster Les Mazacs GLS 31 New West New Westminster Tommy Abijero GLS 152 Capilano Mall North Vancouver Nahid (Nadine) Rakhshan-Ehsan GLS 107 Westview North Vancouver Kelly Hadden GLS 133 Dollarton Village North Vancouver Aileen Selfridge GLS 196 Esplanade North Vancouver Morgan Rosato GLS 101 Pemberton Pemberton Mark Paterson Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing Port Coquitlam Ravi Ramdharry Cannabis 7046 Oxford Crossing Port Coquitlam Conal Harris GLS 163 Westwood Centre Port Coquitlam Ellen Pastorek (until May) GLS 89 Nicola Station Port Coquitlam Jake Seed GLS 89 Nicola Station Port Coquitlam Adam Butler GLS 205 Port Moody Port Moody Corinne Wojtun GLS 205 Port Moody Port Moody Traci Mountain Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT) Richmond Michael (Mike) Simcoe Cannabis Warehouse - RDC (DAY SHIFT) Richmond Rosanna Servello Cannabis 7055 Tsain-Ko Village Sechelt Deidre Francis GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Justin Henderson GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Roy Kilby GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Mike Sanchez GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Stephane Theriault GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Bobbie Unger GLS 230 Sechelt Sechelt Dominica Bortolotto GLS 208 Squamish Squamish Alexander Dabrowski GLS 111 Commercial Dr Vancouver Samantha McNaughton GLS 112 Cardero Vancouver John Tarasoff GLS 112 Cardero Vancouver Alexander Ignatchenko GLS 113 Collingwood Vancouver Barry Robertson GLS 129 Alberni & Bute Vancouver Elmer Vega GLS 129 Alberni & Bute Vancouver Owen Cameron GLS 160 39th & Cambie Vancouver Megan Cawood GLS 160 39th & Cambie Vancouver Michael Wong GLS 160 39th & Cambie Vancouver Paul Clarke GLS 191 Yaletown Vancouver Mark Christie GLS 233 Robson Street Vancouver Marta Gonzales GLS 237 28th & Main Vancouver Patrick Gillan GLS 90 Jericho Village Vancouver Kian Gray GLS 94 Bute Street Vancouver Morgan Rosato GLS 179 Whistler Marketplace Whistler Morgan Rosato GLS 195 Whistler Creekside Whistler Don Hauser GLS 302 Whistler Village Whistler

