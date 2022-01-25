This is a reminder that nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (5 positions)

Young Worker at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 5:00 pm

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: Meeting at 7:00 pm

Date: March 1, 2022

Venue: Per PHO this meeting will be held virtually. If

orders change, a meeting may be held at the

Fraser Valley Area office in Langley and a notice will

be sent out to keep members posted.



Please click on the Zoom link below to join the meeting virtually:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85031516859?pwd=UStqVkdXeGJHSGNHU29JcFoxY2lLQT09



Meeting ID: 850 3151 6859

Passcode: 782410



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here