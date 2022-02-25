The call for nominations closed on March 2, 2022. As no election was required, we are pleased to announce the following member is acclaimed:



Local chairperson: Marlene Lodermeier

First vice-chair: vacant

Second vice-chair: vacant

Treasurer: vacant

Recording Secretary: vacant

Member at large: vacant

Member at large (young worker): vacant



During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!



In solidarity,



Marlene Lodermeier, Chairperson

Ann Forrest, Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP