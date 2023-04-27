To: ALL BCGEU Members – Local 0511/10 and Local 1710
Re: Worksite Visits
We are incredibly excited to announce BCGEU Treasurer Paul Finch will be in Fort St John on Saturday August 12, 2023 and would love the opportunity to meet you and answer any questions you may have. He will be attending the worksites noted below along with Local 2010 Chair Drew Ferreira and Steward Erik Fields at the following times:
11:00 – 11:30 Fort St John Liquor Store
11:30 – 12:00 Fort St. John Cannabis Store
12:30 – 2:00 City of Fort St. John worksites: Pomeroy Sports Centre, North Peace Leisure Pool North Peace Arena
We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!
If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs