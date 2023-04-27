To: ALL BCGEU Members – Local 0511/10 and Local 1710

Re: Worksite Visits



We are incredibly excited to announce BCGEU Treasurer Paul Finch will be in Fort St John on Saturday August 12, 2023 and would love the opportunity to meet you and answer any questions you may have. He will be attending the worksites noted below along with Local 2010 Chair Drew Ferreira and Steward Erik Fields at the following times:



11:00 – 11:30 Fort St John Liquor Store

11:30 – 12:00 Fort St. John Cannabis Store

12:30 – 2:00 City of Fort St. John worksites: Pomeroy Sports Centre, North Peace Leisure Pool North Peace Arena



We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!



If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



