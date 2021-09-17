COMPONENT: Social, Information and Health Services Component

LOCAL: 601 - General Meeting

DATE: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 pm

PLACE: Zoom Virtual Meeting





AGENDA – Bargaining Resolutions

Thanks to everyone who submitted resolutions on what should be included

in the next Collective Agreement.

At this upcoming meeting, we will be reviewing the bargaining items

submitted by you and to hear from you what is the most important for the

Union to table at bargaining with the Employer.

Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and we will send you the Zoom link.



Judi Porter, Local 601 Chairperson

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP