Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 601 - General Meeting - BCGEU

Local 601 - General Meeting - BCGEU

Published on September 17, 2021

                                      COMPONENT:     Social, Information and Health Services Component
LOCAL:     601 - General Meeting
              DATE:     Tuesday, September 28, 2021
TIME:     5:30 p.m. – 7:00 pm
PLACE:     Zoom Virtual Meeting

AGENDA – Bargaining Resolutions 

Thanks to everyone who submitted resolutions on what should be included
in the next Collective Agreement.
At this upcoming meeting, we will be reviewing the bargaining items
submitted by you and to hear from you what is the most important for the
Union to table at bargaining with the Employer.

Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and we will send you the Zoom link.
 

Judi Porter, Local 601 Chairperson
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative


 Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP