Before the close of the convention delegate nominations at your general membership meeting held on March 11, 2020, your local received three nominations for convention delegate. Your local is entitled to 3 convention delegates. Your Local Chairperson, Daryl Marceau, attends by right as per the BCGEU Constitution and Bylaws. Therefore, your local was seeking 2 additional delegate to convention and 2 alternate delegates.

The result from the local's meeting is that Lisa Bylsma and Jilly Smith are appointed as the delegates to convention and Jolene Rankin is appointed as the local's alternate delegate. If for any reason any of your local's delegates to convention are unable to attend convention then the alternate delegate will attend for your local.

In solidarity

Doreen Smith

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP