COMPONENT: 6 – Social, Information & Health

LOCAL: 603

DATE: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

TIME: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

PLACE: Online via Zoom – and –

In Person at the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

located at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver (Squamish Room)

Please RSVP for either Zoom or in-person attendance.



AGENDA

Discussion of workplace issues

Performance management presentation and discussion Adverse performance appraisals Steward representation Probationary employees



You must RSVP using this link whether you are attending virtually or in person:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_603_meeting_onpjcmom9x-wjz_vd2kkia



(If you are attending in person, as a meal will be served, please indicate on your RSVP if you have any dietary restrictions that require accommodation.)



In solidarity,



Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chair

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



It is the policy of the BCGEU to provide:

a harassment-free environment at all union activities

a scent free environment at all Union functions. In consideration of members with scent sensitivities and allergies, it is requested that members do not wear perfumes, colognes, or scented products while attending this meeting.

a smoke-free environment at all union activities

reimbursement for family/childcare expenses incurred through attendance at union activities



Please ask your steward or area office for details of these policies.

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP