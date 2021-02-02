Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 603 Members at NTT Data - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Local 603 Members at NTT Data - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on February 02, 2021

Please be advised that members Geoffery Fleet and Timothy Boyarski have been elected to the position of steward with NTT Data.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Geoffery and Timothy!

 

In solidarity

 

Darryl Flasch
Local 603 Chair

 

Anne Dodington
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP