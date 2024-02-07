Further to the call for nominations for existing vacancies, the following three members are acclaimed to the positions of Treasurer, Recording Secretary and Member at Large (equity and diversity representative).

Local chairperson: Mona Dykes Member at large: Lisa Welsh

First vice-chair: Alissa Sommerfeldt Member at large: Julia Cave

Second vice-chair: Shandi Haggerty Member at large (equity & diversity): James Sterling

Treasurer: Celiegh Reichelt Member at large (young worker rep): Morgyn Ahlefeld

Recording Secretary: Christie Johnson

During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local executive. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Mona Dykes, Chairperson

Ronda Vilene, Staff Representative



