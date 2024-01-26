Nominations are open for the following positions on the local executive for the remainder of the Term.

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large – Equity and Diversity Representative

(Candidates for the equity and diversity representative self-identify in at least one of the four equity groups: 1) indigenous workers,2) workers with a disability, 3) workers of colour, or 4) 2SLGBTQIA+ workers.)

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 2, 2024

Should there need to be an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities. Please contact the area office with nominations, results of the election or issues:

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064Borden Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

Email:[email protected]

Phone:250-763-6405 / 1-800-667-1132 (toll-free)

Fax:250-763-9233 / 1-800-946-0252 (toll-free)

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of Roles and Responsibilities here





