We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 703 Executive Equity and Diversity representative. Frances Stanley is the successful candidate for the position.



The voting results were as follows:

Frances Stanley – 185 votes

Celeste Dunstan – 119 votes

Simran Kaur – 63 votes

There were a total of 371 voters, with 4 who abstained.



Congratulations to our new Equity and Diversity representative Frances. We look forward to working with you.



In Solidarity,



Larisa Struk

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP