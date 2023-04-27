The Union and your Employers met on October 10, 2023 and discussed several non-monetary and Occupational Health and Safety proposals. We are glad to report that both parties have again agreed on many proposals, and we continue to make good progress.



The next date the parties are scheduled to meet is October 12th, 2023. To ensure that the bargaining progress does not stop there, we have booked the following bargaining dates:

October 26th, and November 15th, 21st, 28th and 30th.



Your Bargaining Committee is committed to meeting and working with your Employer to get the best possible Collective Agreement language for you. We will continue to keep you updated about bargaining progress through bulletins, but please feel free to reach out to your Bargaining Committee members if you have any questions or concerns.



In Solidarity,



Linda Smythe – Bargaining Committee Chair

Matthew Gridley – Bargaining Committee

Kathryn Stewart – Bargaining Committee

Katie Smith – BCGEU Staff Representative

Jason Singh – BCGEU Staff Representative



