The call for nominations closed on February 3, 2022. As no election was required, we are pleased to announce the following members are acclaimed:

Local chairperson: Marcel Beerkens

First vice-chair: Emily White

Second vice-chair: Cheryl Ash

Treasurer: Gitan Rakhra

Recording Secretary: Nicole Davis

Member at large (equity & diversity rep): Heather Carson

Member at large (young worker rep): Kristy Baxter

Member at large: Kevin McKenzie

Member at large: vacant

Member at large: vacant

During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Marcel Beerkens, Chairperson

Ann Forrest, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP