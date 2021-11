Elections for your Bargaining Committee closed on November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.



The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Committee Chair: Kathleen Ganson

Bargaining Committee Member: Angela Hicks

Bargaining Committee Member: Jennifer Waldern

Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for School District #81!



Thank you.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP